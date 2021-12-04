Although the governing New Patriotic Party has not officially opened nomination for its flagbearer contest, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and other notable members of the NPP have declared their intentions to contest, with the hope to replace President Akufo-Addo whose second tenure ends in 2024.
Cape Coast shows massive support for Agric minister’s 2024 presidential bid (video)
The Minister for Food and Agriculture’s presidential aspiration appears to be gaining momentum in Cape Coast where massive support has been shown for him.
A video uploaded on YouTube by broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah shows a group of people believed to be supporters of the NPP in Cape Coast, marching and dancing to brass band music while holding a banner bearing the Agric minister’s image.
According to Dan Kweku Yeboah, the show of support was recorded at Adisadel Park in Cape Coast.
“Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for President in 2024? Watch the Massive support with Jama at Adisadel Park,” he captioned the video on his YouTube page.
The video has sparked reactions among Ghanaians, some of whom say the former MP for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region should resign and focus on his presidential bid.
Some people also say the show of support is a façade, and that the youth were just interested in getting financial benefits from him, so they were massaging his ego.
