Cape Coast shows massive support for Agric minister’s 2024 presidential bid (video)

A video uploaded on YouTube by broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah shows a group of people believed to be supporters of the NPP in Cape Coast, marching and dancing to brass band music while holding a banner bearing the Agric minister’s image.

According to Dan Kweku Yeboah, the show of support was recorded at Adisadel Park in Cape Coast.

“Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for President in 2024? Watch the Massive support with Jama at Adisadel Park,” he captioned the video on his YouTube page.

The video has sparked reactions among Ghanaians, some of whom say the former MP for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region should resign and focus on his presidential bid.