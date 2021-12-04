RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Overall Best Farmer in Accra Metropolis honoured with polytank, fertilizers, insecticides, seeds

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Mrs Naa Adjeley Mensah has been crowned as the overall best farmer in the Accra Metropolis for 2021.

For her prize, Mrs Naa Adjeley Mensah received a Rambo 500 Polytank, knapsack, seeds, insecticides, cutlasses, fertilizers and a bicycle upon request after a series of engagements.

The best farmer who is a backyard farmer at Korle- Bu was honoured at the Farmers and Fishers' Day celebration held at the St. Theresa's School on Friday on the theme: “Planting for Food and Jobs-Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.”

Her husband Mr Mensah who received the prizes on her behalf thanked the Assembly for its continuous support and all persons who had contributed to the success story.

Other winners include Bernard Akakpo Dzakpasu, Best Agro Processor, Ibrahim Seidu, Best Crop Farmer, Morrow Isaiah, Best Innovative Farmer, Joseph Nkansah, Best Backyard Farmer, Martha Lamptey, Best Fish Processor, Daniel Botei Sango, Best Hook and Line Fisherman, Emmanuel Lartey, Best Ali Poli Watsa (APW) Fisherman.

