Asiedu-Nketiah betrayed me and "he'll pay a very high price" for his betrayal - Koku Anyidoho

“Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah CANNOT sack me from the NDC. He thought he will provoke me to leave the NDC. Asiedu-Nketiah is ashamed of himself!!!. He has not been able to serve me with any Dismissal letter. I am NDC for life,” Mr Anyidoho wrote in a Twitter thread.

He alleged that he was the one who was doing a lot of works on behalf of Asiedu-Nketiah, so his absence is having a toll on him and the administrative work of the party.

“I was the one who used to write and issue Press Releases, in the name of Asiedu-Nketiah. I am not doing for him any longer so he is bereft of ideas.”

He went further to express disappointment in the NDC Genera Secretary for allegedly stabbing him in the back and warned that he will pay dearly for it.

“I don’t hate Asiedu-Nketiah: he betrayed me, and he shall have to live with his betrayal of me. He will pay a very high price for his betrayal. He begged me; he will beg me again to forgive him for his wickedness.”

On Wednesday, January 20, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC suspended Mr Anyidoho after a meeting to deliberate on two separate petitions filed against him over anti-party behaviour.

“You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct,” the suspension letter dated Monday, February 8, 2021, and signed by Asiedu Nketia read in part.

The petitions by Oti Region’s Communications Officer, Mobarak Abdul-Karim, and Bono Region’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei, were referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action.

Then, about five months later, the Disciplinary Committee recommended the dismissal of Anyidoho who had contested the General Secretary position against Asiedu-Nketia and lost.

"At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to Article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution.

“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party.