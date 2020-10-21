He said the president need not to make a public comment but can work to address the issues behind close doors.

Dr. Danso said although the Ghanaian President is the Chairman of ECOWAS, he has to be circumspect in addressing such an issue.

Dr Anwti-Danso who is also the Dean, Academic Affairs at Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College said “these things don’t happen in international relations like that. Something happens in another country and all of a sudden President Akufo-Addo opens his mouth. It doesn’t happen in international relations that way.

“The fact that he is ECOWAS chairman does not mean he should open his mouth at every opportunity.

“You and I may not know whether he might have spoken to Buhari already, whether he might have spoken to his peers at the regional level so for Ghanaians to stampede the president to talk is not the best.”

He added “Supposing he talks and the opposition takes it against the Buhari administration or the people say he is supporting the government then what happens? It doesn’t happen like that in international relations.”

Calls have been made by Ghanaians on social media as well as some politicians on the need for the president to address the situation.

#EndSARS: ECOWAS Chair Akufo-Addo sleeping on international issues – Amaliba

Mr Abraham Amaliba, a private legal practitioner and Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the long silence of Mr Akufo-Addo is disturbing.

Speaking on this development on TV3’s New Day program on Wednesday October 21 with Johnnie Hughes, Mr Amaliba noted that Mr Akufo-Addo has been too relaxed on this matter.

He said the President should have by now issued a statement on the happenings.

“This president has been sleeping a lot on national and international issues. He should have spoken by now,” Mr Amaliba said.