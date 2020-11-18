He explained that the excesses of the regime may have been down to the demands and pressures of that era.

Mr. Mensah, therefore, appealed to all Ghanaians who were victims during Rawlings’ military regime to find a place in their hearts to forgive him.

He made the appeal following his signing of the book of condolence in honour of the memory of the NDC founder.

Slyvester Mensah

“At this time of his departure, we can only mourn and appeal to those who have been victims of the excesses during his regime to have some space in their hearts to forgive,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Times have been rough. The pressures, demands, and slogans when he emerged all fed into the excesses we saw at the time.”

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of last Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

The former president ruled Ghana for two decades, first as through a coup and later becoming a democratically elected President.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since Rawlings’ demise, but some still hold grudges over how they were treated during his military regime.

Reacting to this, Mr. Mensah said Rawlings had his positive and negative sides and expressed hope that posterity will be kind to him.

“It is our wish that posterity will be kind to him. He had his positives and the others. It is important to look at the silver lining and give him the honour that he deserves.

“The nation has lost a great man, a visionary leader, one who has walked the face of this earth in a manner that no one has,” he added.

The NDC on Sunday organised a special vigil in honour of the memory of the late Rawlings.