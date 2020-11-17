The party and all of Ghanaians have been plunged into state of mourning following the demise of its founder.

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of last Thursday, November 12, 2020.

READ ALSO: Mahama, Speaker of Parliament sign Rawlings book of condolence

Photos: Rawlings’ family call on Mahama and NDC leadership

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since the demise of Ghana’s longest-serving President was confirmed by his family.

Photos: Rawlings’ family call on Mahama and NDC leadership

On Tuesday, the children and other family members of the late Rawlings paid a courtesy call on flagbearer John Mahama and the leadership of the NDC.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia believes the greatest honour the party can do the late Rawlings will be to win the 2020 elections.

Photos: Rawlings’ family call on Mahama and NDC leadership

Addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters last Friday, the NDC General Secretary said the party must strive to uphold the principles of its founder.

He described the NPP administration as a corrupt and nepotistic government that must be kicked out of office come December 7.

“The best way to remember [Jerry John Rawlings] is to uphold the principles of June 4 which he lived and died for,” Mr. Nketia said, as quoted by 3news.

Rawlings family calls on JM & NDC leadership 5

“So we think that the best way to honour the legacy of President Jerry John Rawlings is to preach his principles of probity and accountability and to make sure that this nation is not governed by people practising corruption, nepotism and the other bed fellows.”

He added: “And, so, with his death, we think that the greatest honour NDC can do to our fallen founder is to fight on to make sure that come December 7, the rescue mission is accomplished and we rid this nation of corrupt and nepotistic leadership.”