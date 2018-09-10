Former banker explains how he turned an armed robber

news

A 36-year-old former banker has revealed that he was lured into robbery by his colleagues for survival after he was laid off due to the banking crisis.

Dominion Abraham confessed that he got into robbery after losing his last job and couldn't get any job.

The former banker was arrested alongside Yusuf Badmus; Chime Njenobi, 26, and Abimbola Austin, 30 when they carried out an operation.

The gang, Dominion Abraham said are specialized in burgling houses, warehouses, stores and shops.

He said "The retrenchment came suddenly, and I became idle for months. When I finished the money on me I started looking for work in order to get money to take care of my domestic needs."

He said, he registered a taxi and was a driver but things got worse along the line and was introduced into robbery.

Abraham stated that " I registered with Redcap Taxi Company where I started driving a taxi. My trouble started when I met one man . We are both from the same hometown. He asked me how I was doing in my taxi work. After I told him how I was fairing as a taxi driver, he promised to introduce me to a group that would pay me better salary. I was happy but the first outing with the group made me to know that they were robbers. My role was to drive them to anywhere we wanted to operate or break into shops."