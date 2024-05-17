The funeral arrangements, as per the family's directives, will take place at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, where his one-week observation was also held.
Former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah goes home tomorrow
The final funeral rites for Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, a former Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu will take place on Saturday, May 18.
Recommended articles
The sudden passing of John Kumah on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, leaving a void in both the political and personal spheres. He passed away at the age of 45, survived by a wife and six children.
After his untimely demise, Kwabena Boateng emerged as the new Member of Parliament for Ejisu in a by-election.
Mr Boateng secured victory in the by-election by garnering 27,782 votes, which accounted for 55.79% of the total votes cast.
His closest rival, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former MP for the area running as an independent candidate, garnered 21,536 votes, representing 43.24% of the votes.
The by-election saw a total turnout of 49.1%, with other candidates receiving varying levels of support. Esther Osei of the CPP received 89 votes (0.2%), Beatrice Boakye of the LPG secured 149 votes (0.3%), Gabriel Agyemang Joseph, an independent candidate, amassed 222 votes (0.4%), while Attakorah Joseph, also an independent candidate, received 23 votes (0.05%).
CHECK THE FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS BELOW
Laying in State for Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwie Roman Catholic School Park, beginning at 5 am.
Burial Service: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwie Roman Catholic School Park, commencing at 10 am.
Interment: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.
Final Funeral Rites: Onwie Roman Catholic School Park, scheduled from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Onwie Roman Catholic School Park.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh