Former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah goes home tomorrow

The sudden passing of John Kumah on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, leaving a void in both the political and personal spheres. He passed away at the age of 45, survived by a wife and six children.

After his untimely demise, Kwabena Boateng emerged as the new Member of Parliament for Ejisu in a by-election.

Mr Boateng secured victory in the by-election by garnering 27,782 votes, which accounted for 55.79% of the total votes cast.

His closest rival, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former MP for the area running as an independent candidate, garnered 21,536 votes, representing 43.24% of the votes.

The by-election saw a total turnout of 49.1%, with other candidates receiving varying levels of support. Esther Osei of the CPP received 89 votes (0.2%), Beatrice Boakye of the LPG secured 149 votes (0.3%), Gabriel Agyemang Joseph, an independent candidate, amassed 222 votes (0.4%), while Attakorah Joseph, also an independent candidate, received 23 votes (0.05%).

CHECK THE FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS BELOW

Laying in State for Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwie Roman Catholic School Park, beginning at 5 am.

Burial Service: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwie Roman Catholic School Park, commencing at 10 am.

Interment: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.

Final Funeral Rites: Onwie Roman Catholic School Park, scheduled from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024.