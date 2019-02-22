He is reportedly to have died at his residence in Accra in the early hours of Friday morning.

Lee Ocran was also the ex-Ambassador of South Africa and former Member of Parliament for Jomoro.

READ ALSO: FLASHBACK: Cedi depreciation worse under Mahama - Bawumia

In 2000 he was Deputy Minister of Environment Science and Technology. Since January 2005 as candidate from the National Democratic Congress, he was Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency until he lost his seat to the daughter of Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah of the Convention People's Party in the December 2008 parliamentary election.

Lee Ocran served as Minister for Education of Ghana from 2012 to 2013. Ocran was appointed Minister by President John Atta Mills in February 2012 in a cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of Betty Mould-Iddrisu from the government and the sacking of Martin Amidu.