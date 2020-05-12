The court also sentenced former Board Chairman of the NCA, Eugene Baffoe Bonnie to six years in prison for their role in the purchase of cybersecurity equipment worth over $4 million.

Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator was also sentenced to five years imprisonment.

William Tevie and Alhaji Osman were found guilty on the charges of conspiracy to willfully causing financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act and intentionally misapplying public property.

The judge, Justice Kyei Baffour further ordered the Attorney-General to seize assets of the convicts amounting to the tune of three million dollars.

Baffoe-Bonnie, Tevie, Ensaw and Osman were allegedly aided by Oppong to engage in the criminal act.

Former Board Chairman of NCA Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie

It said the previous National Democratic Congress administration had contracted an Israeli company, NSO Group Technology Limited, to supply a piece of eavesdropping equipment at a cost of $6 million to enable the authority to monitor conversations of persons suspected to be engaged in terror activities.

A local agent, Infraloks Development Limited, allegedly charged $2 million to facilitate the transaction, bringing the total sum to $8 million.

The facts explained that the National Security did not have the money to fund the transaction and for that reason, the NCA, which had supervisory jurisdiction over the use of such equipment, was asked to fund the project.