Madam Agbotui, who was 101, died on September 24 after a short illness.

A pre-burial service was held in honour at the forecourt of the State House in Accra yesterday.

The final burial service will be held this morning at the Keta School Park in the Volta Region then to Dzelukope, her hometown in the same region, to be interred at a private ceremony.

Jerry John Rawlings' mother

According to her obituary, she had four siblings and aside former President Rawlings, she had three other adult children; Isaac Newton Nii Addy (deceased); Elizabeth Dangboki Kodjie and Mrs Judy Nkansah nee John (step daughter).