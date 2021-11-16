RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Former Transport Minister Dzifa Attivor dies

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Former Minister of Transport who served in the administration of John Mahama, Dzifa Aku Attivor, has died.

Former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor
Former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor

Reports stated that she passed on in Accra in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16, 2021 after a short illness.

Recommended articles

She was 65-years-old.

She trained at the Government Secretarial School qualifying as a Stenographer Secretary in 1981. She later obtained a Secretarial Silver Diploma from Pitman College, UK.

Her graduate qualifications are from the American Century University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration in 2007 and a master's degree in Human Resource Management in 2012.

Attivor worked with the Bank of Ghana from 1976 to 2003 as a research clerk and then as a Personal Assistant to three successive Deputy Governors.

She also became the Personal Assistant to the head of treasury in charge of all general office administrative work in the same bank. Attivor moved into private business.

She was appointed Deputy Minister for Transport by the late former President John Atta Mills from 2009 to January 2012.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Ignore the hardships in the country; contribute towards the National Cathedral – Palmer-Buckle implores Christians

Most Reverend Palmer Buckle

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Ghanaians will not forgive Akufo-Addo if we fail to qualify for the World Cup again – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi and President Akufo-Addo