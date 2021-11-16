Former Transport Minister Dzifa Attivor dies

She was 65-years-old.

She trained at the Government Secretarial School qualifying as a Stenographer Secretary in 1981. She later obtained a Secretarial Silver Diploma from Pitman College, UK.

Her graduate qualifications are from the American Century University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration in 2007 and a master's degree in Human Resource Management in 2012.

Attivor worked with the Bank of Ghana from 1976 to 2003 as a research clerk and then as a Personal Assistant to three successive Deputy Governors.

She also became the Personal Assistant to the head of treasury in charge of all general office administrative work in the same bank. Attivor moved into private business.