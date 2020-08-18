She said the food will mainly be jollof rice, waakye and plain rice with kontomire and vegetable stew.

The Waakye she explained would be served twice a week.

She added that with the schools that have already charged feeding fees, the Ministry is working with them so they will provide snacks for the students.

She appealed to parents to support the efforts of the government in containing the virus.

Cynthia Mamle Morrison

President Akufo-Addo in his 15th national address on Sunday said he has instructed the Gender Minister to provide free one hot meal to final year students preparing for their BECE.

His directive he said was based on the fact that some of the students were going hungry because they had to comply with the safety protocols.