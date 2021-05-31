Free SHS has enhanced access and quality of education - Nana Addo

"The policy has reversed decades of exclusion, which denied, on the average, one hundred thousand young men and women, annually, entry to senior high school education because of the poverty of their parents," he said

The President made this known on Saturday, May 29, 2021, when the University of Cape Coast conferred an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership degree on him, at a ceremony at the campus of the University.

Addressing the gathering, President Akufo-Addo added that the Free SHS policy has meant that Ghana can now begin to reap the fruits of the talents of all its young people, as has been spectacularly demonstrated by the outstanding results of the first graduands of the policy in the most recent West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

"Of the four hundred and sixty-five (465) who obtained 8As in the exams, the "Akufo-Addo graduates” from Ghana, as they have become known, were responsible for four hundred and eleven (411) of them," he said.

The President continued: "Not only has access been widened, but the quality has also been maintained, indeed, enhanced. Government is also ensuring that access to tertiary education is expanded, through the removal of the guarantor requirement that makes it difficult for some students to apply for loans through the Student Loan Trust Fund programme."