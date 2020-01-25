Some of the structures completed include classrooms, dining halls, assembly halls, sanitary facilities, and dormitories.

It will be recalled that President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2019 announced the construction of over 900 structures in senior high schools across the country to address the infrastructure deficit following the increase in enrollment after the implementation of the Free SHS.

“We are also providing a total of one thousand, one hundred and ninety (1,190) vehicles, made up of three hundred and fifty (350) buses and eight hundred and forty (840) pickups to schools in various areas in the country,” president Akufo-Addo said at the time.

In Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS, Central region a 12-unit classroom block has been completed while another 12-unit classroom block is under construction.

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS

Below are some of the structures in some schools.

St. Louis SHS

Kumasi Anglican

Keta Business School, Keta, Volta region.