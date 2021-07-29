Nana Addo's Free SHS not working - MP

However, in the case of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the implementation of the free SHS, Oscar Ofori Larbi said the implementation was hurriedly done.

"You see, we are in a nation where we are all deceiving ourselves. From the presidency to the lowest person. And I have been saying that we are all sitting on a time bomb," he said.

"Free SHS is not going well. It is a good noble idea. I love it. Powerful but it is not going well," the MP said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.