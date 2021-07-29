RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Addo's Free SHS not working - MP

Kojo Emmanuel

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin, Oscar Ofori Larbi has chastised the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the implementation of its flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, suggesting the policy was hurriedly implemented.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
According to him, when the Rawlings administration wanted to implement the GETFund policy, a national stakeholders conference was organized to gather ideas for a smooth implementation.

However, in the case of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the implementation of the free SHS, Oscar Ofori Larbi said the implementation was hurriedly done.

"You see, we are in a nation where we are all deceiving ourselves. From the presidency to the lowest person. And I have been saying that we are all sitting on a time bomb," he said.

"Free SHS is not going well. It is a good noble idea. I love it. Powerful but it is not going well," the MP said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

This, he said, has created a lot of challenges in many schools.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

