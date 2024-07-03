Ga Mantse and Greater Accra Regional Minister join forces to clean the city

The clean-up activities included de-silting clogged gutters, sweeping main streets, and removing hundreds of tonnes of waste from various city locations.

This campaign is a joint effort involving the Ga Traditional Council (GTC), the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Zoomlion, and various security agencies.

Titus Glover noted on the sidelines of the exercise that the Ga Mantse was pleased with the turnout and was personally overseeing the activities to ensure broad participation.

He committed to encouraging residents and shop owners to join the initiative.

Although some individuals were initially reluctant, the Ga Mantse’s encouragement and leadership have motivated them to participate.

He said the community is now collaboratively working to clear the streets of filth and debris, aiming to complete 80% of the tasks.