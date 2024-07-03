ADVERTISEMENT
Ga Mantse and Greater Accra Regional Minister join forces to clean the city

Kojo Emmanuel

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, is spearheading the Homowo clean-up exercise in Accra, with the goal of eradicating filth and fostering a cleaner environment.

The initiative commenced on July 2, 2024, in James Town, Ga Mashie, and saw the participation of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, alongside sub-chiefs of Accra and a special task force of Ga traditional warriors.

The clean-up activities included de-silting clogged gutters, sweeping main streets, and removing hundreds of tonnes of waste from various city locations.

This campaign is a joint effort involving the Ga Traditional Council (GTC), the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Zoomlion, and various security agencies.

Titus Glover noted on the sidelines of the exercise that the Ga Mantse was pleased with the turnout and was personally overseeing the activities to ensure broad participation.

He committed to encouraging residents and shop owners to join the initiative.

Although some individuals were initially reluctant, the Ga Mantse’s encouragement and leadership have motivated them to participate.

He said the community is now collaboratively working to clear the streets of filth and debris, aiming to complete 80% of the tasks.

He also emphasised the importance of proper waste disposal and cautioned against indiscriminate dumping.

