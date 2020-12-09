In a post on Twitter, the legal practitioner said it looks like Mahama and Akufo-Addo have retained their seats as President and former Presidents, respectively.

At his sarcastic best, Mr. Otchere-Darko went ahead to congratulate the pair, saying “congrats to both”.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to declare the official results of the presidential election.

READ ALSO: Haruna Iddrisu, other NDC executives arrive at AICC for EC's declaration of results

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

EC Chair Jean Mensa, is hopeful her outfit will be in a good position to declare the presidential results of the 2020 elections today, Wednesday, 9 December.

“We express our regret for our inability to declare the results at 5pm on Tuesday as planned. The unexpected rains and some of the challenges we experienced at the Collation Centre made it difficult to declare the results as expected. We are hoping that, in the early hours of today, we will receive two additional results and will thereafter be able to make the declaration today,” she said at a mid-night press conference in Accra.

Meanwhile, some executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have arrived at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) for the official declaration of results for the presidential election.

Pulse.com.gh can confirm that Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and the NDC’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah arrived at the venue at around 11:50 am this morning.

Also the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, is present at the Conference Center.