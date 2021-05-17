Look beyond politicians for answers to societal problems – Gabby tells Ghanaians

“The way politicians are bashed it is as if everything starts and ends with them...” he wrote on his page.

“I don’t necessarily feel sorry for them but we must sometimes try and look beyond politicians for answers to the myriad of problems we have as a society. Look deeper and wider, within and without.”

This follows social media protests which have lasted for the past two weeks over the current state of the country.

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in Ghana.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

All these have culminated in a frustrated public, with some Ghanaians taking to Twitter to vent their frustration by joining the #FixTheCountry campaign.

In an earlier post last week, Mr. Otchere-Darko defended Nana Akufo-Addo’s record, saying the President has achieved a lot in the last four years.

He claimed the Akufo-Addo government has built more roads and factories in four years than Kwame Nkrumah ever did in the First Republic.

In a Facebook post, he said the NPP government has been in power for just 15 years since Ghana’s independence but boasts a better track record to other parties.

“Akufo-Addo has also embarked on an industrialization drive like never before. Yes, we always refer to the 1st Republic as the “golden age”. Nkrumah built 32 factories in 9 years, which became but a drain on the exchequer due to misalignment and mismanagement,” he stated.

“The truth is, far more have been built or fixed in 4 years under 1D1F under Akufo-Addo. More global automobile companies have set base in Ghana under Akufo-Addo than under any other Govt in our 64 years. There is more to come as AFCFTA takes shape and Ghana is at the centre of it.”