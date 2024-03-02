Travelers embarking on international journeys and arriving from various destinations found themselves facing unexpected delays on Friday night as the airport encountered sporadic power failures.
GACL apologizes to passengers over power outage at KIA
The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has extended its sincere apologies to passengers who experienced disruptions due to intermittent power outages at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Friday, March 1, 2024.
In an official statement posted on their Facebook page on March 2, GACL confirmed the incident and explained the inconvenience faced by passengers.
The company clarified that their backup generators, designed to activate within 3-5 seconds of a power cut, unfortunately, took approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds to kick in during this particular event.
Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, the management of GACL reassured passengers that they are fully committed to delivering a seamless travel experience. Furthermore, they emphasized that corrective measures are being implemented to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.
The statement from GACL read, “Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) wishes to confirm that Kotoka International Airport experienced intermittent power outages on Friday, 1st March 2024. Our Gentsets, which normally kick-start within 3-5 seconds of an outage, took about 1 minute 30 seconds to kick in. Management of GACL apologizes for the inconvenience caused.”
