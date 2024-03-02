GACL apologizes to passengers over power outage at KIA

In an official statement posted on their Facebook page on March 2, GACL confirmed the incident and explained the inconvenience faced by passengers.

The company clarified that their backup generators, designed to activate within 3-5 seconds of a power cut, unfortunately, took approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds to kick in during this particular event.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, the management of GACL reassured passengers that they are fully committed to delivering a seamless travel experience. Furthermore, they emphasized that corrective measures are being implemented to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

