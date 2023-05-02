Galamsey fight: Gov't must amend mining law — NPP's Paul Amaning

He said Ghanaians must put an end to the blame game and consider how we can collectively handle the situation.

The activity he said poses harm to the environment, particularly to our water bodies, and requires concerted efforts to combat it. It is possible to stop mining blame games. It can be resolved quickly. Galamsey and mining problems can be resolved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo alone if the current mining law is revised.

Paul Amaning said on Movement TV that the government is able to purchase gold from legitimate mining businesses, but it appears that by always privatizing anything that may benefit the nation, we have let our guard down and allowed foreigners to profit.

Pulse Ghana

He has noticed that some organizations are determined to place the blame squarely at the feet of the government, which he described as alarming because the crusade is a collective one, and assigning blame will work against the general interest.

Paul Amaning explained that the fight against galamsey was not a fight against mining indicating that there are distinctions between the two.

Background

The mining sector has historically been one of the major economic activities that contribute to national growth.

Many countries have grown their economic stature by extrapolating natural resources through mining.

Given the economic boom, not much attention is paid to the health implications of mining activities.

Ghana is among the top mineral-producing countries in Africa.