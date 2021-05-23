RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey fight should’ve started from arrest, prosecution of ‘big men’ – Ablakwa

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the fight against illegal mining should have started from the arrest and prosecution of the kingpins behind the menace.

Galamsey fight should’ve started from arrest, prosecution of ‘big men’ – Ablakwa
Galamsey excavator burnt Pulse Ghana

According to him, only persons with huge monies can afford the sophisticated equipment used for illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

Recommended articles

In a Facebook post, the legislator called for attention to be shifted to arresting the big men and women behind the practice.

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

“It strikes me as really strange that in this entire galamsey fight we have not had one galamsey overlord, one real architect, an actual financier arrested and prosecuted. Isn’t that where the fight should have started from?” he wrote.

“We all know from the kind of sophisticated equipment at play that only a few moneybags can initiate a galamsey operation.

“Instead of hurriedly burning excavators, shouldn’t we pay attention to their unique chassis numbers and readily available technology to track the real McCoys who imported or purchased them? It’s definitely not difficult to follow the ownership trail.”

The government of Ghana has renewed its efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, with the military directed to destroy all excavators on site.

Some days ago, the taskforce against illegal mining activities set ablaze 15 excavators in the Central Region.

Last Sunday, eight more excavators, a dozer, and dozens of water pumping machines were burned at the mining site at Akyem Akropong in Atewa West District.

Mr. Ablakwa believes rather than just destroying the excavators, efforts must be made to track and arrest those who own them.

“Is it not time to put out a handsome amount of money as reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the “big men/women” behind the destructively criminal galamsey gang?

“Remember those cloaked with authority over intelligence gathering say they do not know the real henchmen.

“Also, in exchange for their freedom, shouldn’t we get the small flies we arrest at the galamsey pits lead us to their real bosses? How many of them wouldn’t find this offer irresistible?” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Residents of Accra to experience 16-day ‘dumsor’ in new ECG load shedding

Lights will go out between 6:00pm and 12 midnight on scheduled days.