RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey: I’ll act when there’s hard evidence against my appointees – Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he will not hesitate to deal with any individual who is caught engaging in illegal mining activities.

Galamsey: I’ll act when there’s hard evidence against my appointees – Akufo-Addo

Pulse Ghana

He noted that, provided there is enough evidence, the law will take its course, irrespective of the individual’s standing.

Recommended articles

In recent years, allegations have been leveled against some members of the government over their involvement in the menace.

Reacting to this, the President said he is determined to crack the whip on illegal mining but added that he will not act on hearsay or mere allegations.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Akufo-Addo said this during an address at the National Dialogue on Small Scale Mining Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

“I am determined to enforce the laws on illegal mining no matter the subject, high or low. I will, however, not act on hearsay or mere allegations without more. I will not hesitate to act though where the evidence is hard before the police,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“And I will do so irrespective of the standing of the person or persons involved. That is the true meaning of equality before the law.”

In 2017, the Akufo-Addo government waged a war on illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey, and placed a temporal ban on small-scale mining.

The Operation Vanguard taskforce was subsequently set up to guard the various illegal mining sites.

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation later set up a Galamstop taskforce to support the Operation Vanguard team in fighting illegal mining.

However, recent several reports indicate that illegal mining activities are still ongoing in some parts of the country.

President Akufo-Addo noted on Wednesday that only the collective involvement of all Ghanaians can help eliminate the menace.

He, therefore, called for a candid and non-partisan approach to fighting illegal mining in the country.

“There are aspects of our national life which are of first subject matters of partisan politics. We must however come to the understanding that small scale mining with the requirement to do away with the illegalities in that sector should be beyond partisan politics.

“Some subjects simply cannot be part of our everyday politicking and I use this forum to insist that illegal small-scale mining and matters relating to it should be one of such issues requiring national efforts,” Akufo-Addo added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Burnaboy becomes the first artiste to hit 100 Million streams on Boomplay

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]