According to him, Aisha Huang used her relationship with some top officers as a smokescreen to engage in galamsey, therefore, untouchable in the country.

Aisha was arraigned before court on May 9, 2017, for engaging in galamsey activities at Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region.

READ MORE: Asia Huang: Chinese galamsey kingpin arrested

The Attorney General's department, subsequently in December 2018 withdrew the case against her and four other Chinese nationals believed to be engaging in illegal mining. They were hurriedly repatriated to their country.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osarfo Marfo addressing a town hall meeting abroad said jailing the galamsey queen Aisha Huang wouldn't have solved Ghana's economic challenges.

According to him, Ghana has great diplomatic relationship with China and intends to partner them in key infrastructural projects citing the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.

"Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us," he said.

READ ALSO: Chiefs are involved in galamsey - BNI report

"So, when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. Putting that lady [Aisha] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems.

"It is not going to make you happy or me happy, that's not important, the most important thing is that she has been deported from Ghana..." he added.

Major Mohammed Bogobiri speaking on the development said Aisha Huang was untouchable.

READ MORE: We are highly disappointed by Osafo Marfo's 'galamsey queen' comment - OccupyGhana

"Aisha Huang became powerful as the liaison officer between Ghana and the Chinese community. The Immigration Service relied heavily on her since she could speak very good English. It was therefore impossible to touch her," he said on Accra-based Adom FM.

He added: "When I heard the charges leveled against her in court, I was shocked because they were wrong charges... The Chinese are not to blame, they don’t know anything, it is Ghanaians who lure them into the business."