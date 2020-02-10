According to him, galamsey will be legalised in the country.

"When I'm voted into power, galamsey will be free for everyone to put money into everybody’s pocket. For the gold, we will continue mining so far as the ground permits," he said at the launch of his newly formed political party, Ghana Union Movement's (GUM), constitution and 2020 manifesto.

Galamsey

He added that legalising galamsey would benefit both licensed and unlicensed operators to ensure everyone interested in mining has the liberty to do so.

Illegal mining has been a major challenge for successive governments over the years due to its enormous effects on lands, water bodies, and forests.

Currently, foreign nationals, especially the Chinese have taken over and using sophisticated equipment to intensify environmental degradation.

In a bid to fight the problem, the government set up the "Operations Vanguard" team made up of joint police and military officers with the oversight activities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

But after almost four years in power, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost the fight against the menace.

But Osofo Kyiri Abosom said galamsey will be free for Ghanaians.