The gang of motor bikers kicked and hit the policeman, who was directing traffic, on the head and stomach at Abbosey Okai Friday morning.

They assaulted the police officer after he prevented one of the bikers from blocking the road leading to Accra so they (the bikers) could weave through the traffic with their corpse.

They were conveying the corpse to the Awudome cemetery for burial, Pulse.com.gh understands.

This led to confrontation, leading to the assault of the policeman.

A police reinforcement team, about 50, were dispatched to the scene to calm the tensed atmosphere.

Eyewitnesses say warning shots were fired around the State Transport Corporation yard before the crowd petered out.

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested following the incident.

The suspect has been sent to the Kaneshie Police Station for questioning, according to Graphic Online, quoting the Kaneshie Divisional Commander, ACP Faakye Kumi.