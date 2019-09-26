The campaign, which runs annually from 1 to 15 September in honour of the United Nations day of Charity, received an immense response from guests, staff and corporate communities and in total contributed 872 kilos of food supplies and clothing for the children of the Shelter. Also, a total of GHS 8,000 was donated to the Shelter through the generous contributions of all well-wishers.

'Kilos of Kindness' item donation at Shelter

60 Mövenpick properties across the globe participated and overachieved the global target by collecting 21,000kg of non-perishable foods, clothes or educational supplies. In this year’s campaign, the 872 kilos donated was a new record for the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra and surpassed last year’s tally of 610 kilos.

On hand to present the donations were Ms. Anna Pearl Nkansah and Mr. Sameh Ashmawy, Talent and Culture Manager and Director of Finance of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra respectively.

Guest drop off centre

Receiving the items on behalf of the Shelter for Abused Children, Madame Love Grace Alijah, Manageress of the Shelter, said, “We don’t know how we can even thank you – you don’t know what these things will do for these children. When these little ones smile, God, the Infinite One, will smile on that business to flourish because you have put smiles on the faces of these ones”.

She continued to express her gratitude by indicating that as an institution, they were extremely grateful to all generous donors as they are seen as charming gardeners who make their souls blossom.