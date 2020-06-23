According to the Business and Financial Times, he died after a short illness.

George Mensah Okley replaced Alfred Obeng Boateng as the Managing Director of BOST. With an in-depth knowledge of the petroleum sector and its value chain, his goal was to reposition BOST and redeem its tainted image.

But in August, 2019, he resigned after reports surfaced on the issue of contracts at BOST and some serious other challenges he was having with some key staff at BOST, making his work difficult.

Mr. Mensah Okley had over a decade of experience in the industry, having working with the Ministry of Energy. He played a key role in Ghana’s Petroleum Policy Development and Implementation.