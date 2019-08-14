The teachers were served the tea at a workshop to train them on the new curriculum organised by the government.

In a video trending on social media, a teacher is heard complaining bitterly that they have not eaten since morning and promised to be given food but later turned out that the teachers were served with tea without milk.

In the video, the teachers were served in a plastic rubber together with bread.

"From 8:00am morning we came here, they promised to bring us food but look at it. Teachers look at it. There's no milk… Nido is not in it," a teacher said.

Concerns from the public have been raised about the quality of meals being served over one million pupils who are entitled to one meal per day under the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

Social media users after watching the video of the meal served to the teachers wondered the kind of meal given to pupils under the free Senior High School programme.

