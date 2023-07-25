ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GES takes decisive action over disturbing Adisadel College violence video

Evans Effah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has swiftly responded to a concerning video that emerged on social media, depicting an act of violence involving two students from Adisadel College.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) takes swift action in response to disturbing Adisadel College violence video
The Ghana Education Service (GES) takes swift action in response to disturbing Adisadel College violence video

The video has sparked public outrage and raised significant concerns about the safety and welfare of students within the nation's educational institutions.

Recommended articles

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued an official statement, signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit, expressing deep concern over a recent incident and condemning the barbaric act committed by the culprits.

The GES commended the school authorities for their swift response in suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation.

The education service reiterated its strong stance against any form of violence within schools, considering such acts entirely unacceptable and detrimental to students' well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the viral video below. Viewer discretion!

Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students nationwide remains a top priority for the GES.

As the incident is under investigation, the school's authorities have taken appropriate disciplinary measures by suspending the alleged perpetrator and the Housemaster associated with the incident.

Read full GES statement below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Politicians are thieves — Social media reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen money

John Agyekum Kufuor

Kufuor is alive and not dead — Spokesperson

Frederick Abila

19-year-old Ghanaian student builds AI-powered social networking app

CAB

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah resigns from office