GES takes decisive action over disturbing Adisadel College violence video

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued an official statement, signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit, expressing deep concern over a recent incident and condemning the barbaric act committed by the culprits.

The GES commended the school authorities for their swift response in suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation.

The education service reiterated its strong stance against any form of violence within schools, considering such acts entirely unacceptable and detrimental to students' well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the viral video below. Viewer discretion!

Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students nationwide remains a top priority for the GES.

As the incident is under investigation, the school's authorities have taken appropriate disciplinary measures by suspending the alleged perpetrator and the Housemaster associated with the incident.

Read full GES statement below: