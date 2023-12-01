The Computerized Schools Selection Process released on November 28 revealed that SHS students were expected to start classes on December 4.
GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS
The Ghana Education Service (GES) is considering revising the reopening date for first-year students in Senior High Schools (SHS) following concerns raised by Pre-Tertiary Teacher Unions.
Some parents and guardians have lamented the limited time for preparation and called on the GES to reconsider a suitable date for the new entrants
GES's Public Relations Officer, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, speaking on JoyNews acknowledged that while the academic calendar had been published, they would reconsider addressing the limited time for parent preparations.
“Before the release of placement, we had already published the academic calendar so the first December for first years was already cast and so as a parent, if you knew that your child would be going to the boarding house at least you are working within that time frame. We were only waiting for the school placement to be out but in terms of preparation, we knew that they had started.
“But again once they have given us this feedback, management will look at it and whatever comes out of it will be communicated to the public,” she said
The Executive Director at the Institute of Education Studies, Dr. Peter Anti-Partey, suggested postponing the reopening to early next year allowing for a more comprehensive and adequate preparation period for all stakeholders involved.
