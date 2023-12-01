GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

Some parents and guardians have lamented the limited time for preparation and called on the GES to reconsider a suitable date for the new entrants

GES's Public Relations Officer, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, speaking on JoyNews acknowledged that while the academic calendar had been published, they would reconsider addressing the limited time for parent preparations.

“Before the release of placement, we had already published the academic calendar so the first December for first years was already cast and so as a parent, if you knew that your child would be going to the boarding house at least you are working within that time frame. We were only waiting for the school placement to be out but in terms of preparation, we knew that they had started.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But again once they have given us this feedback, management will look at it and whatever comes out of it will be communicated to the public,” she said