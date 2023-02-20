As a characteristic of him, the Member of Parliament for the Adansi-Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region got too comfortable with his colleagues on the committee, posturing that sparked some debates.
Get serious with the committee – Agbodza rebukes KT Hammond for ‘unnecessary’ interjections
Some dramatic episodes have already been recorded at the ongoing ministerial vetting in parliament where the minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond simply known as KT Hammond is being grilled by the Appointments Committee of the house.
Recommended articles
The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza was compelled to call him to order after he kept interjecting some of the committee members while they tried to ask him questions.
MP for Bawku, Mahama Ayariga was the first to raise a concern about the posturing of the nominee, but the Chairman, Joseph Osei-Wusu did not see anything wrong with it.
Despite the Chairman’s ruling, Agbodza entreated KT Hammond to get serious with the vetting committee because the proceedings are live on TV and people are watching from far and near.
Realising that the minority side of the committee was not happy about the minister-designate getting too comfortable, Osei-Wusu then pleaded for cool heads to prevail. He accepted responsibility for not insisting on strictness right from the beginning of the proceedings.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh