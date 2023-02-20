Get serious with the committee – Agbodza rebukes KT Hammond for ‘unnecessary’ interjections

The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza was compelled to call him to order after he kept interjecting some of the committee members while they tried to ask him questions.

MP for Bawku, Mahama Ayariga was the first to raise a concern about the posturing of the nominee, but the Chairman, Joseph Osei-Wusu did not see anything wrong with it.

Despite the Chairman’s ruling, Agbodza entreated KT Hammond to get serious with the vetting committee because the proceedings are live on TV and people are watching from far and near.