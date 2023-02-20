ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Get serious with the committee – Agbodza rebukes KT Hammond for ‘unnecessary’ interjections

Andreas Kamasah

Some dramatic episodes have already been recorded at the ongoing ministerial vetting in parliament where the minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond simply known as KT Hammond is being grilled by the Appointments Committee of the house.

Get serious with the committee – Agbodza rebukes KT Hammond for ‘unnecessary’ interjections
Get serious with the committee – Agbodza rebukes KT Hammond for ‘unnecessary’ interjections

As a characteristic of him, the Member of Parliament for the Adansi-Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region got too comfortable with his colleagues on the committee, posturing that sparked some debates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza was compelled to call him to order after he kept interjecting some of the committee members while they tried to ask him questions.

MP for Bawku, Mahama Ayariga was the first to raise a concern about the posturing of the nominee, but the Chairman, Joseph Osei-Wusu did not see anything wrong with it.

Despite the Chairman’s ruling, Agbodza entreated KT Hammond to get serious with the vetting committee because the proceedings are live on TV and people are watching from far and near.

READ ALSO: Soldiers retreat as angry youth prevent them from arresting ‘illegal Bawku chief’

Realising that the minority side of the committee was not happy about the minister-designate getting too comfortable, Osei-Wusu then pleaded for cool heads to prevail. He accepted responsibility for not insisting on strictness right from the beginning of the proceedings.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES releases SHS/TVET placement

GES releases SHS placement; first-years to report to school on Feb 20

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

___4281586___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4281586___2015___10___21___16___Ghana-Education-ServiceGES-Jobs-in-Ghana

GES finally releases SHS/TVET placement for 2022 BECE graduates

KuGISS GIRLS

Kumasi Girls SHS to launch 60th anniversary on March 18