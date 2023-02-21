Ghanaian girls committed 21 abortions daily in 2022, Ashanti Region tops – GHS reveals

According to the data, 7,618 recorded abortions were recorded among teenage girls in 2022, translating into about 21 abortions each day of the year.

Last year’s figure is a decrease of 10% from that of the 2021 figure of 8,465, the GHS said.

Collectively, the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 recorded a total number of 24,108 abortions among teenage girls, with the average for the three years being 8,036 abortions among teenagers translating to 22 abortions per day and about an abortion every hour of the day.

The Ashanti Region which appears to have gained notoriety in recording high abortion cases has again recorded the highest number of teenage abortions in 2022 with a total of 1,275.

The region recorded 1,407 and 1,531 teenage abortions in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

It is followed by the Eastern Region which recorded 1,106 abortion cases, while the Ahafo Region recorded the lowest number of teenage abortions with a total of 171 abortions in 2022, the data shows.

No wonder a model of estimates for pregnancies and abortions released in the first quarter of 2022 showed that some 266,000 abortions were done in Ghana within four years.

The Guttmacher Institute, the World Health Organisation and the UN’s Human Reproduction Programme (HRP) released the first-ever model-based estimates of unintended pregnancy and abortion rates for 150 countries, highlighting major disparities in access to sexual and reproductive health care.