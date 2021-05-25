Ghana Ambulance Service demands air and marine ambulances for emergency cases

He explained that the marine ambulances will be useful for emergency cases on rivers and along the coast.

Pulse Ghana

“We have been requesting for air ambulances for about six to seven years now,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.

“We need marine ambulances so that in case there are emergencies on our rivers and along the coast, our men stationed there can handle them.”

It will be recalled that in January 2020, President Akufo-Addo commissioned ambulances for each of the 275 constituencies in the country.

However, the ambulances seem not to be enough, with some Ghanaians recently expressing their frustration with the difficulty in getting one for emergency cases.

Mr. Kawula said the lack of beds at the various hospitals makes the work of the Ambulance Service very difficult.

He, therefore, advised the public to make sure they secure beds for their sick relatives before calling the Service to provide an ambulance.

“With non-emergency cases for instance when you have your relative at the Ridge Hospital and has been referred to Korle Bu, we’ll make sure that you the patient’s relative has done the necessary arrangement to be sure that should you take your sick relative to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital you’ll get a bed.