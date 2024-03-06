Ghana deserves better - Mahama's message on Independence Day

Independence Day in Ghana traditionally serves as a moment for introspection, celebration, and a collective evaluation of the nation's advancements. Mahama's message, infused with optimism and a rallying call for action, resonated as an all-encompassing directive for the continued progress of the nation.

During his address, Mahama shed light on Ghana's achievements and advancements since attaining independence in 1957. Concurrently, he candidly acknowledged the persistent challenges that hinder the nation's progress, urging for a revitalized dedication to resolving these issues.

"Ghana deserves better, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that we create a nation where opportunities are abundant, where the youth are empowered, and where every citizen can enjoy the fruits of our collective labor," asserted Mahama.

