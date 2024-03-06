ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana deserves better - Mahama's message on Independence Day

Reymond Awusei Johnson

On the commemoration of Ghana's 67th Independence Day on March 6, 2024, former President John Dramani Mahama took to various platforms to convey a stirring message, asserting that Ghana deserves better.

Engaging in a reflective discourse on the nation's journey since achieving independence, Mahama addressed the nation, emphasizing the imperative need for unity, progress, and a shared commitment to unlocking Ghana's full potential.

Independence Day in Ghana traditionally serves as a moment for introspection, celebration, and a collective evaluation of the nation's advancements. Mahama's message, infused with optimism and a rallying call for action, resonated as an all-encompassing directive for the continued progress of the nation.

During his address, Mahama shed light on Ghana's achievements and advancements since attaining independence in 1957. Concurrently, he candidly acknowledged the persistent challenges that hinder the nation's progress, urging for a revitalized dedication to resolving these issues.

"Ghana deserves better, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that we create a nation where opportunities are abundant, where the youth are empowered, and where every citizen can enjoy the fruits of our collective labor," asserted Mahama.

The former President's words, delivered with a combination of hope and a clarion call for proactive participation, struck a chord with citizens across the nation.

