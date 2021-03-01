The Service said a total of 494,530 candidates out of 533,693 candidates were qualified to be placed into Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GES, Ms. Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said "all such students are therefore to do self-placement to select from available schools.

"To access the placement platform, candidates are to obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor, log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh, enter the 10-digit index number and add 20 as the year of completion."

It added that a total of 343,264 were automatically placed in one of their choices.

The statement said 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices and explained that students who fall in that category have been asked to go for self-placement from a list of available schools.

The statement said those not automatically matched with schools of their choice can also go for self-placement into any school as many times as they wish until they enroll in a school.

It assured Management all students, especially, those who could not be matched with their choices during the automatic placement, parents, and the public that all schools with vacancies have been uploaded on the portal for students to select from during self-placement without hitches.

The statement said there would be no National Solutions Centre to be set up by the Service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead, the GES Call Centre would be active to receive complaints and concerns.