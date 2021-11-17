Ghana gov't abolishes road tolls

He said "Mr. Speaker, our roads need fixing. Our roads are being fixed. It is true that more roads have been fixed and are being fixed over the last five years than any relative period in the entire history of our nation. We even want to do a lot more and this budget will cater for this."

"That is why for decades, the government after the government imposed and maintained tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance. This is the situation in many countries," he added.

He noted: "However, over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity. The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities.