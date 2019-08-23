For many reports, one may have the unemployment rate, housing starts, inflation, industrial production and gross domestic product as the measure of the state of living in a particular place.

However, these are almost always just ‘figures’ and ‘talks’ in the mind of a layman.

Knowing how a country’s economy is performing for a layman is just about having enough money to buy what they want to buy or selling enough of what they trade in because others have enough money to buy.

A few viral photos making rounds on the internet is being related to how ‘hard’ Ghana is at the moment.

Lottery is stereotypically being associated with a certain group of people. So when photos of foreigners, a group of nurses and some ladies beside a ‘Lotto Kiosk’ started trending, people began to talk about the state of Ghana.

Just three funny lotto photos making rounds across the country.