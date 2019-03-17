Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, at a press briefing Sunday, said the financing agreement spans between 2014 and 2020.

It is the last programme to be signed from Ghana’s indicative allocation of 323 million Euros under the 11th European Development Fund and National Indicative Programme, he said.

"The Programme focuses on the areas of business climate, public financial governance and employment and its main objectives are to promote domestic and foreign investments enable businesses to spearhead economic transformation and create employment," he said.

"It will also strengthen public financial governance and boost domestic revenue mobilization as well as the fight against corruption."

According to him, the funds will be managed by the Ghanaian government and the programme is aligned with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of Ghana Beyond Aid.