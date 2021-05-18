RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana is becoming a lawless state under Akufo-Addo - Nunoo-Mensah

Authors:

Evans Annang

Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah, a former National Security Coordinator has bemoaned the state of security in the country.

Brigadier-General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah
Brigadier-General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah ece-auto-gen

He said the situation is deteriorating under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Recommended articles

Speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, May 18, Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah said the level of indiscipline and despair in the country is dangerous and if not tackled head-on could lead to disaster in the near future.

“We have been doing this for the past four to five years. So it’s not the first time in Kumasi where a coordinator was removed in a similar fashion. There must be an end to this because if we don’t stop it, we’re moving into a state of anarchy…With what I’m seeing today, it’s like going back to the past. If we don’t deal with them and pull out, we’re heading into political anarchy.

Don’t contest 2020 election as a sign of respect to Rawlings – Nunoo-Mensah to Nana Konadu
Don’t contest 2020 election as a sign of respect to Rawlings – Nunoo-Mensah to Nana Konadu Pulse Ghana

“We’re fuelling political thuggery. One day, one day it will backfire. They should keep rearing those baby lions.. they’ll grow & chew them up…the president must see to it that there’s order and security in the country. Ghana is sliding slowly but surely into anarchy.”

Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah’s comments come after the Ashanti regional security coordinator, (Rtd) DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo, who was forcefully removed from office by some members of the Delta Force vigilante group has revealed that he was handcuffed by members of the group.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy

John Mahama

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia