Ghana is becoming a lawless state under Akufo-Addo - Nunoo-Mensah

Speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, May 18, Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah said the level of indiscipline and despair in the country is dangerous and if not tackled head-on could lead to disaster in the near future.

“We have been doing this for the past four to five years. So it’s not the first time in Kumasi where a coordinator was removed in a similar fashion. There must be an end to this because if we don’t stop it, we’re moving into a state of anarchy…With what I’m seeing today, it’s like going back to the past. If we don’t deal with them and pull out, we’re heading into political anarchy.

Pulse Ghana

“We’re fuelling political thuggery. One day, one day it will backfire. They should keep rearing those baby lions.. they’ll grow & chew them up…the president must see to it that there’s order and security in the country. Ghana is sliding slowly but surely into anarchy.”