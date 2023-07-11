Ghana is headed in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo - 63% of Ghanaians reveal

The survey further showed that 60% of Ghanaians disapprove of the performance of Akufo-Addo, while 34% of voters approve of his job performance. 6% however, have no opinion.

The sample size for the polls was 6,111 and 30% of constituencies from each region were randomly selected and allocated the regional quota based on total voters in each of those constituencies.

The survey also collected data on the standard of living of Ghanaians in the last 12 months. The poll shows that 20% of respondents said it had improved, 45% said it had worsened, 29% said it had not changed and 6% did not have an opinion.

On whether voters share the view that the 1992 constitution addresses our needs and challenges as a country, only 28% shared that view, 50% did not share that view and 22% did not have an opinion.