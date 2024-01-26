President Nana Akufo-Addo proudly declared this momentous decision during the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Accra, emphasizing the nation's commitment to fostering greater unity and collaboration among African countries.
Ghana joins elite 5 in offering visa-free access for all Africans
Ghana has officially joined the exclusive club of African nations offering visa-free entry to citizens from the continent.
President Akufo-Addo outlined the plan to implement a comprehensive policy ensuring visa-free entry for all African visitors to Ghana by 2024.
Once enacted, Ghana will stand alongside a select group of only five African countries currently offering unrestricted access to travelers from across the continent—namely Seychelles, Gambia, Benin, Kenya, and Rwanda.
The president also opined the significance of such policies on a continental scale, emphasizing the importance of free movement for people, goods, and services. He highlighted the potential benefits, including enhanced trade and the pursuit of economic transformation across Africa.
Addressing attendees, Akufo-Addo acknowledged the hurdles many faced to attend the event and showcased Ghana's commitment by reducing visa acquisition fees by 50% for the conference, with an option for attendees to receive visas upon arrival.
The government's commitment to ensuring visa-free access for all Africans entering Ghana signals a progressive step towards dismantling long-standing barriers that have hindered intra-continental interactions.
Ghana's ambitious move paves the way for increased connectivity and collaboration, fostering a sense of unity and shared prosperity among African nations.
