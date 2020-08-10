He stated that "the country has made positive strives in the COVID-19 fight due to the government and health agencies pragmatic measures that were put in place to help curb the increasing rate of the case counts."

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Kingdom FM, he reiterated that "Ghana's active case count has been steady over the past weeks and this has been a result of the hard work of health officials together with government and citizen’s support."

READ MORE: COVID-19 lockdown: Many Ghanaians would have lost their jobs if... - TUC

He called on Ghanaians to report to health facilities with urgency when they see signs of the virus in which he said that, most of the COVID 19 death recorded is as a result of the delay in patients reporting to the hospital.

Dr. Da Costa urged Ghanaians to always comply with all the safety measures to curb the spread of the virus as the government also continues to enforce the protocols and measures.

Ghana's current record of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 41,003 including 2,458 active cases with 38,330 recoveries and discharges, with 215 deaths.