Ghana Medical Association supports Sewum Health Centre over babies born without eyes, nose, ears

Gifty Adwoa Adjanor, a midwife at the Sewum Health Centre told the Accra-based Starr FM that as the one in charge at the facility, she had recorded cases of newborn babies without nose, eyes, ears, among others, and attributed the worrying trend to the polluted water.

Dr. Frank Serebour, the Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association the midwife was correct with the observation.

Speaking on GHOne TV, he said "We should start questioning what is going on, it is clear for everybody who cares to know that some of these chemicals which are used in this mining are very dangerous products and especially for pregnant women and so what happens is that yes it is true that, some of these chemicals can lead to severe birth effects, in fact, it is to the extent that if you look at women it could have the potential of even affecting the CNS (central nervous system) including your brain, so the brain will not even grow and remember your eye is an extension of the brain, so if something can affect your brain definitely can affect your eye so you can have eye deformities.

"Some of these children can even be born with very small heads their heads can be very small, and then some of them would have issues with hypersalivation. If you look at even the cyanide that is used, the cyanide has the potential of actually binding to haemoglobin and when it binds to haemoglobin it is so tight that it does not allow cinotovite, all these organs and tissues antilock they need oxygen to be able to develop.

"Blood has to go there to support their development so if you are using chemicals like that, essentially what it means is that these body parts will not get the essential nutrients, they won't get oxygen to be able to develop to their full potential.

"So it is more likely that these ones can lead to these birth defects, so I don’t think that the nurses are wrong at all. And I think that it is something we should be looking at and I believe that I’ve actually granted an interview on this before and have stated clearly that these mining activities that are going on if we are not careful, we will begin to see cases with several birth defects.