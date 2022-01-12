Ghana National Fire Service interdicts officers for allegedly stealing GH¢30,000

According to the statement, officers of the Konongo Fire Station, which is closer to the accident scene, were called to douse the fire which they quickly responded to the incident.

After the accident, it later emerged that money and some items belonging to the deceased were missing.

Officers of the Konongo Fire Station, who were the rescuers, were accused of stealing money and the said items.

The management of the GNFS has since assured the general public that any person or persons found culpable of the theft will be dealt with in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Service and handed over to the Police for prosecution.

"The accused officers involved in the alleged theft of GHc30, 000.00 have been interdicted and a three-Man Committee Board of Enquiry has been formed by the Management of GNFS to investigate the alleged theft. We want to state unequivocally and put it on record that, the GNFS does not condone wrongdoings and will, therefore, not shield any criminality within the Service," the statement said.

The officers have been identified as Sub Officer Raphael Badu Dumfe (Duty Officer) Firemen, Mensah Yaw Duodu, FM Rex Budu, FM Siale Richard, and Assistant Station officer (ASO) Order Jonathan.