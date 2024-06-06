ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana needs $2.1m to fix damaged Tema-Mpakadan train — Prosecutor tells Court

Kojo Emmanuel

State prosecutors have informed the Accra High Court that Polish evaluators have completed a detailed assessment of the damaged train and determined the repair costs.

Accident train

Four defendants are on trial for damaging a new train intended for the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, the state replaced the initial charge sheet with a new one.

According to the updated charge sheet, the first defendant bought concrete blocks at Juapong in the Volta Region on the day of the incident and transported them to Abutia, also in the Volta Region.

Truck driver arrested

The police arrested a Hyundai truck driver on Thursday, April 18, 2024, for allegedly causing an accident involving a Diesel Multiple Unit train on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspect left the truck, with registration number GS 9018-20, unattended on the railway line, resulting in a collision with the train.

Prosecutors in court

According to the state, this resulted in damage to the train amounting to $2,138,466.66.

The four defendants face charges including using a railway line in violation of the Railway Act, aiding in endangering persons on the train, unlawful placement of stones on the railway line, and causing damage. They pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Despite the state's request for their remand to Nsawam prison, the court granted bail to the four defendants at 200,000 cedis each, with one surety to be justified.

The case has been adjourned to June 27, 2024.

