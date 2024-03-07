Ghana needs $250 million to complete the National Cathedral – Rev. Kusi Boateng

“If we could raise an amount of $200 million to $250 million, the National Cathedral will be completed. Let’s look at the advantages the Cathedral will bring to Ghana and its financial benefits as a nation. God has blessed us, we need to come together and thank Him.”

Drawing a comparison with the renowned National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, Reverend Boateng envisioned the National Cathedral as a centerpiece of cultural heritage.

He noted that despite the lower cost of around $300 million for the Ghanaian project, it would surpass the National Museum of African American History and Culture, colloquially known as the Blacksonian located in Washinton DC in both scope and technological advancements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“Washington Museum in construction cost $600 million, but after the completion of the Cathedral, Ghana shall have a Bible museum of Africa that will in terms of space, content, and technology be higher than the American Museum that cost them $600 million.

“All costs together our Cathedral, Biblical Museum, Biblical Gardens is just around $300 million, and ours is bigger than the American Bible Museum that costs $600 million. If you look in-depth into the data, you realize that although $300 million is money but compared to the $600 million we’ve done well.”