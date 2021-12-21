In a statement by the Ministry, it said the tighter restrictions are being rolled out by the West African country to curb the spread of the virus.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel ban on all travelers to and from Malta with effect from Monday, 20th December 2021, due to the Omicron virus.”

“The Ministry further wishes to indicate that the government of Ghana does not recognize any vaccine certificate from Malta.”

“To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly.”

Meanwhile, for South Korea, the ban is for a period of 14 days.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel restriction on all travelers arriving from South Korea from Monday, December 20, 2021, for a period of 14 days.”