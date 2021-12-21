RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana place travel bans on Malta, Israel and South Korea amid Omicron fears

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ghana has banned travelers from entering the country from Israel, South Korea and Malta; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Kotoka International Airport
Kotoka International Airport

This restriction, according to the Ministry, is due to fears of rising COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in those countries.

In a statement by the Ministry, it said the tighter restrictions are being rolled out by the West African country to curb the spread of the virus.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel ban on all travelers to and from Malta with effect from Monday, 20th December 2021, due to the Omicron virus.”

“The Ministry further wishes to indicate that the government of Ghana does not recognize any vaccine certificate from Malta.”

“To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, for South Korea, the ban is for a period of 14 days.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel restriction on all travelers arriving from South Korea from Monday, December 20, 2021, for a period of 14 days.”

However, for that of Israel, exceptional travels are allowed, but permission must be sort first.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

