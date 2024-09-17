Ghana Police describe NDC’s protest as peaceful, express gratitude to organisers

In a statement, the police acknowledged the cooperation between law enforcement and protesters, attributing the overall peaceful nature of the event to this collaboration. “The demonstration ended peacefully in all locations, with the exception of an isolated incident at Kumasi in the Ashanti region,” the statement read.

According to the police, protesters in Kumasi attempted to breach the premises of the Electoral Commission and threw stones at officers. Law enforcement swiftly controlled the situation, restoring order. Unfortunately, one police officer was injured during the incident and is currently receiving medical attention. The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has personally reached out to the injured officer to wish him a speedy recovery. An investigation into the matter has since been launched.

Aside from the incident in Kumasi, the police described the overall conduct of the protesters as commendable, highlighting that demonstrators adhered to agreed-upon rules. The statement expressed gratitude to various stakeholders, including the demonstrators, organisers, Electoral Commission, media, and the general public, for their cooperation during the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Inspector-General of Police and the entire leadership of the Police Service would like to express their profound gratitude to all police officers across the country for their continuous patriotic dedication and commitment to security, law, and order in our beloved country,” the statement continued.

The NDC’s protest focused on concerns regarding the credibility of the upcoming December 2024 general elections, with the opposition party accusing the Electoral Commission of bias and demanding an independent audit of the voters' register. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, led the charge during the protest, calling for a bipartisan investigation into the EC’s actions and urging an independent forensic audit of the register. The party also demanded the publication of any findings and requested a five-day extension for further verification of the voter list.