Ghana Police Management Board unveils 2 modern bus stops in Accra (photos)

These state-of-the-art facilities, the first of their kind in Ghana, are designed to improve the safety of commuters and drivers, equipped with CCTV cameras for surveillance. Additionally, the bus stops feature LED screens displaying real-time updates on police activities, aimed at fostering transparency and public engagement.
The Police Management Board, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on 22nd October 2024, unveiled two modern bus stops outside the National Police Headquarters in Accra.
This development forms part of the Ghana Police Service’s broader strategy to innovate and modernise its operations. Among these innovations is the recent launch of Ghana Police TV, a dedicated television channel that broadcasts information on police operations, crime prevention tips, and public safety education. Ghana Police TV has become a key platform for enhancing communication between the police and the public, helping to build trust and awareness.
The police service has also introduced digital reporting systems, enabling citizens to report crimes online. This has greatly improved access to policing services, especially for those in remote areas, and made the reporting process more efficient.
Another significant innovation is the rollout of body cameras for officers on patrol, ensuring transparency and accountability in police-citizen interactions. This move has been praised for reducing disputes and enhancing public trust in law enforcement.
The Ghana Police Service has also expanded its drone surveillance programme, which aids in monitoring traffic and large public events, enhancing crowd control and road safety.
These innovations, along with the ongoing refurbishment of police stations nationwide and the transformation of Accra Police Headquarters, reflect the service’s commitment to modernisation and public service excellence, setting a new benchmark for institutions across the country.